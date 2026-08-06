UEFA Coefficient Rankings Updated as Fenerbahce Victory Boosts Turkiye’s Top-10 Position

Türkiye has consolidated its position in the top ten of the UEFA country coefficient rankings following Fenerbahçe’s 2–0 victory over Sturm Graz in the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round, according to reports from Fanatik.

The triumph at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium contributed vital bonus points to Türkiye’s overall coefficient, bringing the national tally to 47.375 points and strengthening its hold on 9th place in the European standings.

Key Match Impact on Country Standings

Fenerbahçe’s first-leg qualification win proved pivotal for Turkish football’s European quotas:

Coefficient Push: The win added critical coefficient value to Türkiye’s overall total, extending the cushion over 10th-placed Czechia (43.825 points) and 11th-placed Poland (43.025 points).

Pursuit of the Netherlands: Türkiye continues to trail 8th-placed Netherlands (51.229 points) as Turkish clubs aim to close the gap during the qualification phase.

Direct Champions League Qualification: Maintaining a top-10 finish is vital for the Trendyol Süper Lig, as it protects direct qualification spots for future Champions League league-stage campaigns.

Official UEFA Country Coefficient Standings

Rank Country Total Points 1 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England 101.852 2 🇮🇹 Italy 87.660 3 🇪🇸 Spain 82.368 4 🇩🇪 Germany 80.116 5 🇫🇷 France 67.653 6 🇵🇹 Portugal 63.250 7 🇧🇪 Belgium 57.450 8 🇳🇱 Netherlands 51.229 9 🇹🇷 TÜRKİYE 47.375 10 🇨🇿 Czechia 43.825 11 🇵🇱 Poland 43.025 12 🇬🇷 Greece 41.312

Outlook for Turkish Clubs

With Fenerbahçe carrying a two-goal lead into their return leg against Sturm Graz, alongside ongoing qualifying campaigns for Besiktaş and Trabzonspor in European competitions, Turkish football remains well-positioned to maintain its top-10 status throughout the 2026/27 campaign.