UEFA Conference League Preview: Trabzonspor vs. Hearts — Tactical Battles, Pressure Points, and Probable Lineup

Kickoff: Thursday, 22 October – 17:45 BST (19:45 local time)

Venue: Papara Park, Trabzon

The Story:

Trabzonspor welcome Scottish Premiership side Hearts to the Black Sea coast on Thursday evening for a UEFA Conference League Matchday 2 clash. Building on a 2-0 domestic victory over Beşiktaş and a Matchday 1 win over KuPS, Thomas Reis’s side look to turn Papara Park into an inescapable cauldron. The visiting Jambos arrive under severe pressure, seeking a response following a 7-1 thrashing against Celtic at the weekend and a three-game winless run on the road.

Key Players & Tactical Focus

Mohamed Salah continues to anchor Trabzonspor’s vertical attack. Having registered nine goals in 11 appearances since his summer arrival, the Egyptian winger offers lethal isolation threat down the wide right channel. In midfield, Fabinho and Ozan Tufan will control central progression, shielding a restored central defensive partnership of Stefan Savić and Chibuike Nwaiwu.

Trabzonspor will operate without Okay Yokuşlu, Paul Onuachu, and Ruslan Malinovskyi due to injuries. Hearts, managed by Wouter Vrancken, are expected to deploy a low-block structure to contain early pressure following their weekend defensive collapse.

Probable Lineups

Trabzonspor (4-2-3-1):

Onana; Pina, Nwaiwu, Savić, Cabral; Tufan, Fabinho; Salah, Bouchouari, Šimšir; Dju

Substitutes: Çevikkan, Baniya, Ozkacar, Mendy, Kabasakal, Muçi, Franculino

Hearts (4-2-3-1):

Reus; Altena, Fagan-Walcott, Findlay, Milne; Mendy, Magnusson; Miller, Braga, McPake; Wilson

Substitutes: Gordon, Halkett, Spittal, Baningime, Forrest, Dhanda, Shankland

Verdict

Trabzonspor’s home momentum and attacking quality give them a distinct edge. Expect the hosts to set an aggressive tempo early at Papara Park, targeting a comfortable 3-1 victory to secure back-to-back European wins.