UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier: Armenia 1-2 Turkiye

Turkey got their UEFA Euro 2024 qualification campaign off to a great start after beating Armenia 2-1 away from home.

The Euro 2024 Group D qualification opener actually saw Turkey get off to the worst start when Ozan Kabak scored an own goal after just 10 minutes.

The visitors did manage to get themselves back into the game when Orkun Kokcu equalised on 34 minutes.

Manager Stefan Kuntz switched from a back three to a back two in the second half taking off Merih Demiral and introducing Salih Ozcan and Kerem Akturkoglu.

The move ended up being a pivotal moment tipping the balance in favor of Turkey.

Second half substitute Kerem Akturkoglu scored the winner on 64 minutes.

Turkey left Armenia with all three points and end the first round of games as group leaders on three points.

In the other Group D game Croatia were held to a 1-1 draw against Wales.

Turkey will face Croatia in the second Group D game on Tuesday 28 March in Bursa.

A total of 10 games will be played in Group D with the first two teams qualifying for the tournament.