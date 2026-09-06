UEFA Hands Down Bans to Guendouzi and Greenwood Following Post-Match Chaos at Lyon

UEFA has issued significant sanctions against Fenerbahçe midfielder Mattéo Guendouzi and forward Mason Greenwood following the violent scenes that broke out after their UEFA Champions League play-off victory over Olympique Lyonnais.

Guendouzi received a four-match European ban—with two games suspended for a one-year probation period—alongside a €50,000 (£43,000) fine. The former Arsenal and Marseille midfielder was cited for insulting individuals present at the match, inciting spectators, and violating basic conduct standards.

Greenwood was handed a one-match suspended ban (also under a one-year probation) and fined €30,000 (£26,000) for conduct breaches.

Heavy Penalties for Lyon and Coaching Staff

Host side Olympique Lyonnais was hit hard by the governing body’s ruling:

Coaching Ban: Lyon goalkeeping coach Antonio Ferreira was handed a five-match ban (two suspended) after UEFA found him guilty of “serious assault” during the post-match tunnel scuffle.

Club Fines: Both Fenerbahçe and Lyon were fined €50,000 each due to general team conduct violations.

Taunts, Mass Melee, and Tunnel Altercations

The tensions stemmed from intense crowd hostility throughout Fenerbahçe’s 2–1 second-leg victory (3–2 on aggregate) at Groupama Stadium. Guendouzi, heavily targeted by Lyon fans due to his ties with Olympique de Marseille, taunted home supporters after the final whistle before shouting “Allez l’OM” directly into a pitchside broadcast camera.

The situation escalated quickly as players from both sides clashed near the touchline before a melee spilled into the tunnel, where an individual in Lyon attire attempted to physically confront the French midfielder.

Speaking after the incident, Guendouzi defended his reactions:

“When you have 60,000 people insulting your family, your mother, your children, even before the game and no one on the referee’s side tells the crowd to be quiet… if we can’t celebrate the way we want afterward, I find that disappointing.”

Fenerbahçe Confirm Intent to Appeal

Fenerbahçe immediately responded to the ruling, announcing plans to challenge UEFA’s sanctions through official legal channels:

“Our club is evaluating the decisions and reasoning behind them issued by UEFA through our legal departments, and will pursue the necessary arbitration and appeal processes to the UEFA Appeals Committee against the penalties imposed.”

Unless overturned on appeal, Guendouzi will miss Fenerbahçe’s opening Champions League group stage fixtures against AS Roma and Dinamo Zagreb.