UEFA nominate Lille star Burak Yilmaz for Player of the Week after brace against Sparta Prague

UEFA nominated Burak Yilmaz for Europa League player of the week following his brace in the 2-1 win over Sparta Prague on Thursday.

Yilmaz came on as a second-half substitute with Lille trailing 1-0 and just 13 minutes remaining.

With just seven touches of the ball Yilmaz managed to score twice with two shots on target.

Burak Yilmaz to Lille on a free has to be one of the biggest coups of the summer transfer window. The 35 year-old had only played in Turkey and China, and is scoring for fun for Les Dogues.#Yilmaz #UEL #LOSCACS #LOSC pic.twitter.com/iCkelTbamH — Engrossed in Football (@eifmagazine) December 3, 2020

The victory took Lille through to the next round of the Europa League.

UEFA selected Yilmaz alongside Magnus Wolff Eikrem, Jens Petter Hauge and Galeno as the four candidates for Europa League player of the week.

Hague scored and provided an assist for AC Milan in their 4-2 win over Celtic.

Eikrem also scored and provided an assist for Molde in their 3-1 victory over Dundalk.

Galeno meanwhile, scored for Braga in their 4-2 win over AEK.

Who should be crowned Player of the Week? 👑 ⭐️ Magnus Wolff Eikrem

⭐️ Jens Petter Hauge

⭐️ Burak Yılmaz

⭐️ Galeno@hankookreifen | #UELPOTW | #UEL — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) December 3, 2020

Fans are able to vote for their player of the week on the official Europa League website where the results will be announced soon.

Yilmaz joined Lille on a free transfer from Besiktas over the summer. The experienced striker has eight goals and three assists in all competitions for the Ligue 1 side this season.

Lille are currently second in Ligue 1 just two points behind leaders PSG.