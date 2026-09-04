UEFA Opens Disciplinary Case Against Guendouzi and Greenwood as Lyon Face Heavy Sanctions Following Chaotic Champions League Tie

UEFA has formally initiated disciplinary proceedings against Fenerbahçe star duo Mattéo Guendouzi and Mason Greenwood, as well as host club Olympique Lyonnais, following violent post-match altercations and provocative gestures at the end of their UEFA Champions League play-off tie.

Fenerbahçe secured a dramatic 2–1 victory at the Groupama Stadium in France (advancing 3–2 on aggregate) to qualify for the main phase of the Champions League for the first time since 2008. However, the milestone win was overshadowed by fiery scenes at full-time.

Accusations Against Guendouzi and Greenwood

The European governing body opened investigations targeting both Guendouzi and Greenwood over alleged “provocative gestures” directed toward the home crowd.

Guendouzi—who previously represented Lyon’s bitter domestic rivals Olympique de Marseille—was subjected to intense verbal abuse from home supporters throughout the 90 minutes.

Following the final whistle, the midfielder raised offensive gestures and celebrated triumphantly toward the stands, sparking anger among Lyon players and staff. Greenwood was also caught up in the ensuing melee, with both players facing potential multi-match European suspensions if found in breach of UEFA disciplinary codes.

Should UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body hand down bans, both key starters risk missing Fenerbahçe’s opening Champions League main phase match against AS Roma next week.

Lyon Facing Severe Organizational Penalties

Host side Olympique Lyonnais is facing significant disciplinary scrutiny from UEFA regarding stadium security lapses and spectator behavior:

Pitch Invasion Attempt: Following Fenerbahçe’s late goal, home supporters tore down barrier fencing behind the goal in an attempt to breach the pitch before being halted by private security.

Tunnel Brawl & Physical Altercation: Hostility extended into the tunnel after the final whistle, where footage showed an individual in a Lyon tracksuit attempting a flying kick toward Guendouzi before being restrained.

Broadcast Disruption: Hostile post-match conditions prevented official rights broadcasters from completing scheduled pitchside live interviews.

Fenerbahçe Issue Official Defense Statement

In response to the disciplinary notifications, Fenerbahçe confirmed they will submit a comprehensive defense brief to protect their squad:

“Following the UEFA Champions League Play-Off Round second leg match, UEFA has initiated disciplinary proceedings against our players Mattéo Guendouzi and Mason Greenwood, as well as against our club. In order to protect the rights and interests of our players and Fenerbahçe, our club will submit all necessary defenses, video evidence, and documentation to the relevant UEFA bodies.”

Guendouzi defended his post-match reaction by noting he faced non-stop personal and familial insults from 60,000 spectators throughout the fixture. UEFA’s ruling is expected prior to the start of next week’s opening group stage fixtures.