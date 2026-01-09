Ugarte’s Future in Balance as Galatasaray Ramp Up Efforts to Sign Midfielder

The future of Manchester United’s Manuel Ugarte has come under question with Galatasaray ramping up efforts to sign the midfielder, sources told Turkish-Football.

The 24-year-old midfielder has endured a frustrating debut season in England, managing only seven Premier League starts.

While he featured in the starting XI during Wednesday night’s 2-2 draw against Burnley—the first match under the guidance of Darren Fletcher following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim—it remains unclear if Ugarte fits into the long-term vision of the club’s next managerial appointment.

Performance Struggles and Interest Abroad

Despite the managerial upheaval in Manchester, Ugarte’s primary challenge has been adapting to the physical demands of the Premier League.

Galatasaray are keeping a close eye on the situation as they look to add bite to their midfield for a championship push and continuing their European campaign in the Champions League.

The Wage Hurdle

While Galatasaray admire Ugarte’s ball-winning capabilities, a potential deal faces significant financial obstacles.

The midfielder’s reported £120,000-per-week salary is a substantial commitment for the Turkish side.

A Fresh Start Under New Leadership?

The dismissal of Ruben Amorim has created a “reset” moment at Carrington. While fringe players like Kobbie Mainoo are expected to see a resurgence in minutes, Ugarte’s status remains precarious.

If the incoming interim coach decides the squad requires a different profile in the engine room, United may be tempted to facilitate a move to offload his wages.

As the January window progresses, Ugarte finds himself at a crossroads: stay and fight for his place in a shifting system or seek a fresh start in the Süper Lig.