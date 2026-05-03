Uğurcan Çakır Climbs to European Elite as Galatasaray Eyes Record Salary Hike

Galatasaray’s decision to recruit Uğurcan Çakır as the successor to club legend Fernando Muslera has paid spectacular dividends, with the Turkish international now ranked among the most effective goalkeepers in Europe’s top ten leagues.

After joining from Trabzonspor for a substantial €27.5 million fee last summer, the 30-year-old has silenced critics with a series of commanding performances that have placed him at the summit of European goalkeeping statistics.

Statistically Superior

According to data collected by Fanatik, Çakır currently boasts the second-highest save percentage across Europe’s major leagues, trailing only Union Saint-Gilloise’s Kjell Scherpen. His shot-stopping ability has been a cornerstone of Galatasaray’s title charge, with the club maintaining the best defensive record in the Süper Lig, conceding only 23 goals.

Çakır’s impact has been equally profound on the continental stage. In the UEFA Champions League, he has recorded 48 saves across 12 matches, including a notable 11-save masterclass against Liverpool. His ability to perform under pressure has frequently earned him a spot in various “Team of the Week” selections.

Reward and Reinforcement

In response to his stellar form and mounting interest from European heavyweights Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, Galatasaray President Dursun Özbek is reportedly preparing a historic contract extension.

Salary Increase: The club is set to offer a 100% pay rise, bringing his annual earnings significantly above his initial 110 million TL signing terms.

Valuation: While the board has no intention of selling, sources suggest the club has placed a €50 million (£42.7m) price tag on the goalkeeper to deter potential suitors.

The Post-Muslera Era

Replacing a figure as influential as Muslera was seen as an impossible task for many, but Çakır has successfully filled the void. Beyond his shot-stopping, his leadership has been vital in a locker room featuring stars like Victor Osimhen and Lucas Torreira.

As Galatasaray marches toward the league title, the “Great Wall of Istanbul” appears settled. While the allure of the Bundesliga or Serie A remains, the Turkish champions are doing everything in their power to ensure their number one remains at RAMS Park for years to come.