Unbeaten European Midweek Propels Turkiye to 52.275 Points in UEFA Coefficient Standings

Türkiye enjoyed a bumper European matchweek across all three UEFA competitions, collecting eight total match points to firmly cement ninth position in the official UEFA country coefficient rankings.

Following updates published by Fanatik, victories for Galatasaray and Trabzonspor alongside hard-fought draws for Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş have pushed Türkiye’s total coefficient tally to 52.275 points.

UEFA Country Coefficient Standings (Top 12)

The updated standings reflect the latest results from Matchday 3 across the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League:

England: 106.463 Italy: 90.732 Spain: 85.868 Germany: 83.973 France: 71.010 Portugal: 67.350 Belgium: 62.450 Netherlands: 55.395 TÜRKIYE: 52.275 Greece: 46.612 Czechia: 45.725 Poland: 45.725

Midweek Results Breakdown & Structural Impact

All four Turkish representatives avoided defeat across Europe’s continental stage, maximizing the nation’s seasonal coefficient haul:

Galatasaray (UCL): Claimed a landmark 4-2 victory away to French side Lille to earn their first Champions League league phase win.

Trabzonspor (UECL): Maintained a perfect European record with a 2-0 home victory against Scottish side Hearts at Papara Park.

Beşiktaş (UEL): Displayed immense resolve to secure a 2-2 home draw against Premier League side Crystal Palace despite playing the final 13 minutes with ten men.

Fenerbahçe (UCL): Settled for a 2-2 home draw against Slavia Prague after conceding a late equalizer at Şükrü Saracoğlu.

Direct Qualification Security

Türkiye’s current standing of 52.275 points preserves a crucial 5.663-point buffer over 10th-placed Greece (46.612), effectively safeguarding the Süper Lig champion’s direct entry into the UEFA Champions League main phase.

Furthermore, the gap to eighth-placed Netherlands (55.395) has narrowed, keeping higher group-stage seeding targets within reach as November’s European fixtures approach.