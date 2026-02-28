Unstoppable Eagles: Besiktas Extend Unbeaten Run with Gritty Win at Kocaelispor

Beşiktaş continued their relentless march toward the top of the Trendyol Süper Lig table on Saturday, securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Kocaelispor. A second-half header from defender Emmanuel Agbadou was enough to separate the sides in a high-stakes Matchday 24 encounter.

The victory marks a significant milestone for Sergen Yalçın’s squad, who have now extended their remarkable unbeaten streak to 13 matches, including three consecutive wins.

A Tactical Stalemate

The match began with both sides adopting a cautious, “Noir” approach to the first half. Played at a low tempo, the opening 45 minutes saw neither team manage a single shot on target. Kocaelispor’s defensive discipline, led by captain Gökhan and Balogh, successfully neutralized Beşiktaş’s attacking trio of Cerny, Olaitan, and Oh, leaving the traveling fans waiting for a spark of inspiration.

Agbadou Breaks the Deadlock

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 51st minute. Beşiktaş emerged for the second half with renewed intensity, and it was a set-piece that undid the hosts’ resolve. Václav Černý delivered a pinpoint corner into the heart of the box, where Agbadou rose highest to power a header into the back of the net.

Kocaelispor pushed forward in search of a late equalizer, but the Beşiktaş backline, anchored by Murillo and Uduokhai, remained impenetrable. At the other end, the “Black Eagles” had several opportunities to double their lead on the counter-attack through Černý and Olaitan, but they were unable to find the clinical finish to put the game beyond doubt.

The Championship Push

With this victory, Beşiktaş climbs to 46 points, solidifying their position as genuine title contenders. The resilience shown in Kocaeli suggests that Sergen Yalçın has instilled a “miracle” mentality in his players, capable of grinding out results even when the attacking flair is stifled.

KOCAELİSPOR XI: Gökhan, Ahmet, Balogh, Smolčić, Dijksteel, Show, Linetty, Keïta, Tayfur, Agyei, Serdar.

BEŞİKTAŞ XI: Ersin, Murillo, Agbadou, Uduokhai, Rıdvan, Ndidi, Asllani, Cengiz, Cerny, Olaitan, Oh.