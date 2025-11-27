Unstoppable Fenerbahce Seeks Club Record Against Ferencvaros in Europa League Clash

Fenerbahçe will look to maintain their explosive momentum when they host Hungarian outfit Ferencváros in a crucial Europa League encounter on Thursday evening. The Turkish giants, guided by coach Domenico Tedesco, have been nearly unassailable over the last two months, and a victory at home could propel them closer to the automatic qualification spots in the competition’s league phase.

The Yellow Canaries have not tasted defeat since late September, a run of 10 matches unbeaten across all competitions (eight wins, two draws). This superb form, highlighted by a commanding 5-2 triumph away at Çaykur Rizespor last weekend, has seen Fenerbahçe narrow the gap on Super Lig leaders Galatasaray to just a single point.

Dramatic European Recovery

Tedesco’s tenure initially faced scrutiny after a tough 3-1 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in their Europa League opener. However, the former Belgium head coach has engineered a dramatic European recovery, securing subsequent victories over Nice (2-1) and Stuttgart (1-0), followed by a goalless draw at Viktoria Plzeň. This recovery sees the hosts currently sitting 15th with seven points, just one point outside the competition’s top-eight automatic qualification positions.

A win against Ferencváros would draw Fenerbahçe level on points with their opponents, who currently hold a three-point advantage in the table, and almost certainly vault them into the desirable top-eight bracket.

Head-to-Head and Hungarian Hopes

Ferencváros, managed by former Tottenham forward Robbie Keane, enters the match with their own strong European credentials, having collected 10 points from a possible 12 so far. They will be hoping to replicate history, as the only prior meeting between these clubs—in the 1971-72 UEFA Cup first round—saw the Hungarian side progress 4-2 on aggregate.

However, Ferencváros’s confidence may have been recently dented by a 3-1 league defeat to Nyíregyháza Spartacus at the weekend, which ended a four-game winning streak across all competitions. They now face the task of avoiding consecutive defeats for the first time since August. Motivating them is the chance to claim a fourth successive European away victory, a feat the club has never achieved in its history.

Selection Headaches for Tedesco

Fenerbahçe’s pursuit of a historic win is complicated by key suspensions. The team will be forced to cope without Fred, İsmail Yüksek, and Jayden Oosterwolde, all serving suspensions due to accumulated yellow cards.

These absences create significant selection dilemmas for Tedesco, particularly in central midfield, where Talisca and Mert Hakan Yandaş are candidates to fill the voids. Mert Müldür is the expected replacement for Oosterwolde in the defensive line. In attack, while Jhon Durán led the line against Rizespor, the goal-scoring impact of Youssef En-Nesyri off the bench makes him a strong candidate for a return to the starting XI.

Ferencváros faces fewer selection concerns, though defender Stefan Gartenmann remains a doubt after missing their last three matches, and Ibrahim Cissé is one booking away from suspension.