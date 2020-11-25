‘Used to love playing with him’ – Jack Wilshere praises former Arsenal teammate Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil has been left out of the Arsenal Premier League and Europa League squads but Jack Wilshere remains a big admirer of his former teammate.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta dropped Ozil from the squad despite having 12 months remaining on his contract.

Wilshere played alongside Ozil for five years at Arsenal and made it clear that he ‘used to love playing with him’.

Wilshere was asked if he was surprised by the Ozil situation on The ITV Football Show podcast, and responded: “Yeah, I am because I played with him.

“I used to love playing with him, really really enjoyed it. One of the best I’ve played with.

“But there is obviously something we don’t know because a player of his quality I reckon he can get into any team in the Premier League.

“To not even have the opportunity to compete for a place is difficult to understand but there must be a reason.”

Wilshere insists that contrary to popular belief Ozil is not a lazy player and actually works hard.

“You look at the No 10s, a lot of them run in behind and do a lot work off the ball,” he added.

“Ozil did defend. There were a lot of shouts about him being lazy but I never found he was lazy.

“It is easy to say but if you looked at his stats after the game he wasnt at the bottom of it.

“He’s actually pretty quick, surprisingly.”

Arteta’s decision to leave Ozil out of the squad selection has raised a few eyebrows following a dip in form.

The Gunners have won just one of their last five Premier League games.

Ozil could still have a chance to play for Arsenal again if Arteta were to include him in the next team squad list submissions in January.

The 32-year-old playmaker is still earning £350,000-a-week at the North London based outfit.