Valentino Lazaro agent responds to Newcastle United future reports after Trabzonspor link

Newcastle United winger Valentino Lazaro has been closely linked with a move to Trabzonspor in the Turkish press.

Lazaro’s agent Max Hagayr responded to the transfer rumors and spoke openly about his client’s future at Newcastle.

The Austria international is currently on loan at Newcastle but they have a buy option.

“Trabzonspor is not currently in our plans. After the coronavirus disruptions Newcastle changed hands so it is too early to talk about Valentino’s future right now,” Hagmayr was reported as saying by Inter Dipendenza.

Lazaro only joined Inter last summer on a €20m move from Hertha Berlin but after struggling to break into the team he was loaned to Newcastle.

Inter did sign Achraf Hakimi for €40m which does put Lazaro’s future at the club in question.

He has two goals in 13 appearances for the Magpies since joining the Premier League club.

Trabzonspor would only be able to sign the defender if Newcastle decide not to use their buy option.

The Black Sea based side would only be able to afford the 24-year-old on a loan deal if he did become available.