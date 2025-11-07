VAR Controversy Overshadows Crucial Point: Fenerbahce Held to Goalless Draw by Plzeň

Fenerbahçe secured a valuable point on the road against Czech side Viktoria Plzeň FK in their UEFA Europa League Matchday 4 contest, playing to a controversial 0-0 draw. While the result increased the Yellow-Navy Blues’ point total to seven, keeping them firmly on track for qualification, the match was completely overshadowed by a stunning officiating decision in second-half stoppage time.

Critical Penalty Call Sparks Outrage

The moment of high drama occurred deep into injury time in the 90+4th minute. During a Fenerbahçe attack inside the box, forward Jhon Durán was pulled down by an opposing defender.

Initial Play: Referee Lindhout initially waved away the appeals, allowing play to continue.

VAR Intervention: Following an alert from the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), the Dutch official went to the sideline monitor for a prolonged review of the incident.

The Shock Decision: Despite what many perceived as clear contact, Referee Lindhout returned to the pitch and stood by his original call, refusing to award a penalty.

This decision instantly sparked widespread outrage among the Fenerbahçe community and fans, dominating post-match discussions and eclipsing the significance of the draw itself.

Goalkeepers and Goalposts Keep Score at Zero

The hard-fought draw was testament to the defensive work on both sides, as goalkeepers and the woodwork denied multiple clear-cut scoring opportunities throughout the 90 minutes.

Plzeň’s Threats: The home side created several dangerous moments, particularly through Adu and Ladra. Goalkeeper Ederson was tested early, denying Ladra’s shot in the 6th minute and Adu’s placement attempt in the 30th. Ederson later made crucial saves to clear two consecutive corner kicks right before halftime. Plzeň’s best chance came in the 78th minute when Adu’s fierce shot rattled the post, providing a fortunate escape for Fenerbahçe.

Fenerbahçe’s Attacks: Fenerbahçe attempted to breach the Czech defense through the efforts of Talisca, Semedo, and En-Nesyri. Semedo’s shot (20th minute) and En-Nesyri’s ground effort (40th minute) were both well saved by Plzeň keeper Jedlička. Jedlička also performed brilliantly to deny efforts from Jhon Durán in both the 61st and 85th minutes.

Focus Shifts Back to Süper Lig

The single point gained from the challenging European away game nudges Fenerbahçe closer to their qualification goal. However, the missed penalty call will undoubtedly be the most debated topic among the technical staff and supporters ahead of their next fixtures.

The football team will now immediately return to its domestic campaign in the Trendyol Süper Lig. Fenerbahçe will host Zecorner Kayserispor for Matchday 12 at the Chobani Stadium Fenerbahçe Şükrü Saracoğlu Sports Complex, with the match kicking off at 8:00 PM.