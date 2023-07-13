Defender Prefers Move to Tottenham Over Wolves, Would Cost €25m

Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson, is wanted by both Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers according to Swedish publication Ekstra Bladet.

Per the source, Nelsson wants a move to the Premier League but would prefer a move to Tottenham.

Despite this Wolves are in desperate need of a new center back after selling Nathan Collins to Brentford and Conor Coady to Leicester City.

Tottenham are also looking to add to their defensive depth, as Davinson Sanchez and Japhet Tanganga are likely to move on and Clement Lenglet’s loan spell from Barcelona is over.

Nelsson is reportedly interested in a move to Tottenham, but Galatasaray are only willing to sell him for his €25 million release clause.

It is unclear whether either club is willing to meet that price.

It remains to be seen where Nelsson will end up, but he is sure to be a sought-after player this summer.

He is a talented defender with a good track record, and he would be a valuable asset to any club.

Tottenham and Wolves are both interested in signing Victor Nelsson, but it is unclear whether either club will meet Galatasaray’s asking price.