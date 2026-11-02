Victor Osimhen Closes In on Mauro Icardi’s All-Time Foreign Goalscoring Record at Galatasaray

Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen has set his sights on club history, sitting just nine goals away from eclipsing Mauro Icardi to become the highest-scoring foreign player in the Lions’ storied history.

Following his goal in Galatasaray’s away victory over Konyaspor, the 27-year-old Nigerian international brought his tally to 10 goals and 3 assists across 10 appearances in all competitions this season—averaging an extraordinary 1.3 direct goal contributions per match for Okan Buruk’s side.

Osimhen’s overall record for the Yellow-Reds now stands at 69 goals in 84 appearances.

The current scoring record for a foreign player is held by Mauro Icardi, who netted 77 goals across 134 matches during his time in Istanbul, closely followed by iconic club legend Gheorghe Hagi. With 69 goals already to his name in significantly fewer appearances, Osimhen is on pace to smash the record before the current campaign concludes.

His blistering form remains the driving force behind Galatasaray’s domestic title defense and European run, further solidifying his status as one of the most prolific central strikers in modern Turkish football history.

All-Time Foreign Goalscoring Standings (Galatasaray)

Player Goals Matches Played Status / Era Mauro Icardi 77 134 Current Record Holder Gheorghe Hagi 73 192 Club Legend Victor Osimhen 69 84 Active (Needs 9 goals for record)

Osimhen 2026–27 Season Output