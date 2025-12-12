Victor Osimhen Crowned Sportsman of the Year at GQ Turkiye Awards

Galatasaray and Super Eagles star striker Victor Osimhen cemented his phenomenal success in Turkish football by being named the Sportsman of the Year at the prestigious 2025 GQ Türkiye Men of the Year Awards.

The 26-year-old Nigerian international received the accolade at a black-tie ceremony held in Istanbul on Wednesday, where the Turkish edition of the leading men’s lifestyle publication recognizes outstanding achievers across sports, film, music, and other fields.

Recognition for Record-Breaking Performance

Osimhen earned the coveted honor for his remarkable contributions to Galatasaray during the last campaign, which saw the club secure a historic domestic double—clinching both the Süper Lig title and the Turkish Cup.

His performance statistics were outstanding: the striker netted an impressive 37 goals and provided seven assists across 41 appearances in all competitions.

Osimhen initially arrived at Galatasaray on loan from Italian side Napoli at the start of the 2024/2025 season. His impact was so immediate and profound that the club made the deal permanent last summer, agreeing to a record-breaking €75 million transfer fee—the highest ever paid by a Turkish club.

The forward has maintained his scintillating form this season, already hitting 11 goals in 14 matches across all competitions.

Gratitude to the Galatasaray Family

Upon receiving his award, Osimhen expressed deep gratitude to the organizers, his club, and the supporters who have championed his career in Turkey.

“I want to say a big thank you to GQ. Can’t forget my Galatasaray family. This means so much to my family and me. I appreciate everyone who has supported me up to this hour,” Osimhen stated in his acceptance speech. “I will continue to do my best for my family, for Galatasaray, for the fans all over the world.”