Victor Osimhen Hails Teammates After Record-Breaking Champions League Brace

Galatasaray star striker Victor Osimhen expressed his delight at helping his side secure a vital 3-1 victory over Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night.

The Nigerian superstar grabbed a magnificent brace at RAMS Park, propelling the Turkish giants to back-to-back European wins .

Osimhen’s double was not just crucial for the match result; it also cemented his place in club history.

The 26-year-old became the first Galatasaray player to score in seven consecutive games in major European competitions, shattering the long-standing record set by Turkish football legend Burak Yılmaz between October 2012 and March 2013.

He also scored the earliest goal a Galatasaray player has scored in the Champions League netting on the third minute.

Humility Despite History

Despite the individual accolade and the thunderous applause from the home crowd, Osimhen was quick to deflect praise, emphasizing the collective effort of the squad.

“I didn’t win the award alone. I hope my other teammates win as well,” Osimhen told reporters following the final whistle. He stressed that his value to the team extends beyond pure goal-scoring statistics. “I want to help the team, if not with my goals, then with my tackling and assists. I’m not breaking these records alone. Thanks to the entire team.”

In addition to his two goals, Osimhen directly contributed to the third goal scored by Yunus Akgün, demonstrating the very commitment to assists and defense he mentioned in his comments.

Momentum Ahead of Ajax Test

The recent victory over Bodo/Glimt, combined with their earlier shock win against Liverpool, has dramatically improved Galatasaray’s position in the overall league stage table, boosting their confidence as they look towards the knockout stages.

The former SSC Napoli marksman will now look to extend his remarkable scoring run when Galatasaray travels to the Netherlands to face Ajax Amsterdam at the Johan Cruijff Arena on November 5th. This match against the Dutch giants is expected to be a crucial test of Galatasaray’s current momentum and Osimhen’s ability to maintain his record-breaking form against high-calibre European defenses.

With teammate İlkay Gündoğan sidelined with an injury, the pressure will be even greater on Osimhen to lead the line and provide the decisive moments needed for Galatasaray to continue their Champions League surge.