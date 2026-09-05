Victor Osimhen Makes Historic 25-Year Scoring Start for Galatasaray as Early Injury Overshadows Victory

Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen continued his explosive form in the Trendyol Süper Lig, achieving a historic 25-year scoring milestone before being forced off with a groin injury during the Lions’ 3–2 victory over İstanbul Başakşehir.

The Nigerian international opened the scoring at the Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadium with a sublime long-range strike, marking his sixth goal of the domestic campaign.

Best Foreign Player Start Since Mario Jardel

Osimhen’s blistering start to the season has drawn direct comparisons to Galatasaray icon Mario Jardel.

During the 2000–01 season, Jardel set the record for the most prolific start by an incoming foreign player at Galatasaray, netting 7 goals in his opening four Süper Lig appearances.

With 6 goals and 3 assists in four matches, Osimhen becomes the first foreign signing for the Yellow-Reds in a quarter of a century to hit 6 goals within the opening four weeks of a league campaign.

Groin Injury Clouds Superb Start

Despite his spectacular long-range goal, Osimhen’s afternoon was cut short in the 33rd minute.

After feeling discomfort in his groin following an intense pressing duel, the 27-year-old signaled to the bench and was replaced by Barış Alper Yılmaz. Medical staff confirmed that MRI scans will be performed to assess the severity of the injury as Galatasaray prepare for their upcoming UEFA Champions League main phase schedule.