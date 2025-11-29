Victor Osimhen Returns to Full Training Ahead of Fenerbahce Derby

Galatasaray has received a major lift ahead of Saturday’s crucial Istanbul derby against arch-rivals Fenerbahçe, with star striker Victor Osimhen returning to full training after an 11-day absence due to a hamstring strain.

The Super Eagles forward’s timely recovery offers renewed hope for both his club and the Nigerian national team at a critical junction in the season.

Osimhen sustained the injury during the final of the African World Cup qualifying play-off in Morocco, where Nigeria suffered a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat (4-3) to DR Congo following a 1-1 draw.

Timely Recovery for the Title Race

Osimhen’s absence was immediately felt by Galatasaray, who managed a labored 3-2 league win over Gençlerbirliği and suffered a narrow 1-0 Champions League loss to Union Saint-Gilloise in his absence.

Fresh training footage shared by Galatasaray on social media showed the 26-year-old moving comfortably and participating in ball work during Thursday’s session. This sharp progression suggests he is on track to feature in the high-stakes derby at Rams Park, where Galatasaray will defend their slender one-point lead at the top of the Süper Lig table.

While club officials will make a final decision closer to kick-off on whether he will start, even his presence among the substitutes would provide a huge emotional lift for Okan Buruk’s squad. The derby is set to be a fierce contest, with Fenerbahçe heading into the match unbeaten in 11 outings and currently the only team yet to lose a league game this season.

AFCON Implications

Osimhen’s return is significant beyond the domestic title race. It is excellent news for the Nigerian national team, as coach Eric Chelle is expected to name the preliminary squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) shortly.

Before his injury, Osimhen was in electric form for the Super Eagles, netting five goals across two World Cup qualifier playoff matches against Gabon and Benin Republic.

His enforced early exit against DR Congo during the decisive playoff final was viewed as a major contributing factor to Nigeria’s penalty heartbreak and subsequent failure to secure a ticket to the 2026 World Cup. Now back on the training pitch, his fitness offers crucial optimism for both club and country as they look to conclude their campaigns on a high note.