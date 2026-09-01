Victor Osimhen Sets Early Pace as Trendyol Süper Lig Golden Boot Race Heats Up

Following the conclusion of the opening three matchweeks in the 2026–27 Trendyol Süper Lig, the race to claim the season’s prestigious Golden Boot (Gol Krallığı) is already intensifying across Turkey’s top flight. A high-scoring third round of fixtures delivered 31 goals across nine matches, catapulting Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen to the top of the goalscoring charts.

Galatasaray moved into first place in the league table on goal difference following Matchweek 3, tied on 7 points with surprise package Gençlerbirliği. The Yellow-Reds’ strong start has been anchored by Osimhen’s blistering form, with the Nigerian frontman netting five goals in just three league appearances to claim sole possession of the top spot.

High-Profile Chasers Keep the Pressure On

Behind Osimhen, a formidable cluster of international marquee signings and established Süper Lig forwards are locked in pursuit. Three players sit tied in second place with three goals each:

Mohamed Salah (Trabzonspor): 3 goals — The Egyptian winger has hit the ground running in the Black Sea region, providing crucial goal output for Trabzonspor.

Eldor Shomurodov (Başakşehir FK): 3 goals — The Uzbek international continues his prolific domestic form on the outskirts of Istanbul.

Dušan Vlahović (Beşiktaş): 3 goals — The Serbian striker has provided immediate central threat for the Black Eagles.

Süper Lig Top Goalscorer Standings (After Matchweek 3)