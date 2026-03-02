Victor Osimhen Shines as Galatasaray Secure Dominant Victory Over Alanyaspor

Victor Osimhen continued his lethal run of form on Saturday, spearheading Galatasaray to a commanding 3-1 win over Alanyaspor at the RAMS Park. The Nigerian forward was the architect of the victory, contributing both a goal and an assist to keep the “Yellow and Reds” firmly in control of the Süper Lig title race.

Osimhen Pulls the Strings

After a competitive opening, Osimhen turned provider in the 58th minute. Displaying his trademark vision, the 27-year-old found Lucas Torreira, who clinicaly finished to double Galatasaray’s advantage and shift the momentum firmly in favor of the hosts.

The Super Eagles star then turned goalscorer in the closing stages. Capitalizing on a late defensive lapse by Alanyaspor’s goalkeeper Paulo Victor, Osimhen pounced on a loose ball in the 83rd minute to fire home and effectively end any hopes of a comeback from the visitors.

Dominating the Süper Lig

Since arriving in Istanbul, Osimhen has been a transformative figure for the Turkish giants. His latest contribution brings his impressive season tally to 10 goals and 4 assists in just 16 league outings.

Galatasaray’s Season at a Glance:

League Standing: 1st Place

Points Clear: 5 points ahead of rivals Fenerbahçe

Osimhen’s Impact: 14 direct goal involvements in 16 games

The Title Race Intensifies

The victory provides a significant cushion for Galatasaray at the summit of the table. With a five-point lead now established over second-placed Fenerbahçe, the pressure is squarely on their cross-town rivals to keep pace.

As the club prepares for its upcoming European commitments—including the highly anticipated visit of Liverpool on March 10—Osimhen’s fitness and scoring touch remain the most vital assets in their pursuit of both domestic and continental silverware.