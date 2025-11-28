Victor Osimhen Tipped for Shock Return to Galatasaray Squad Against Fenerbahce

Galatasaray could receive a massive boost ahead of Monday’s Intercontinental Derby against fierce rivals Fenerbahçe, with club President Dursun Özbek revealing expectations that star forward Victor Osimhen will be available for the high-stakes clash.

Osimhen, who has been sidelined with a hamstring injury, was initially ruled out for several weeks, making his inclusion in the squad a significant and unexpected development.

President Özbek made the announcement following Galatasaray’s disappointing 1-0 UEFA Champions League loss to Union Saint-Gilloise just three days prior.

Ahead of Schedule

The Nigerian international sustained a moderate hamstring strain and bleeding in his left posterior muscle during international duty with the Super Eagles earlier this month. The injury occurred against DR Congo at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah in Morocco, where Osimhen was substituted at halftime. Following the injury, he was forced to watch from the bench as Nigeria’s World Cup dreams were ended in a crucial penalty shootout.

Initial MRI results had suggested the former Napoli man would be sidelined for approximately three weeks, putting his return date in the third week of December, just before the Africa Cup of Nations. However, President Özbek indicated that the timeline has been drastically accelerated.

“Our players who return from the defence will be in the squad in the Fenerbahçe derby,” the 76-year-old said.

Addressing the forward specifically, Özbek added: “Osimhen’s supposed to be on the roster on Monday, I guess. Because in our speeches so far, the target was that our other players who return from the other injury will probably be on our squad. We’re going to the field with a great team.”

The president’s comments suggest Osimhen has recovered ahead of schedule, potentially giving coach Okan Buruk the option to use the talismanic striker in some capacity against their arch-rivals.

Osimhen’s availability—even if only for the bench—would be a major psychological lift for the squad heading into one of the most important fixtures of the Süper Lig season.