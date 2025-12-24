Victor Osimhen: “We Are Ready to Rectify Our Mistakes” as Nigeria Targets AFCON Glory

Super Eagles talisman Victor Osimhen has issued a rallying cry to Nigerian supporters, declaring that the squad is mentally and physically prepared to secure their fourth continental title at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The Galatasaray striker, who has been in sensational form in the Süper Lig, spoke candidly about the team’s burning desire to move past recent heartbreaks—specifically the agonizing 2-1 defeat to Côte d’Ivoire in the 2023 final and a devastating penalty shootout loss to DR Congo that ended Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup dreams.

A Mission for Redemption

For Osimhen, this tournament is about more than just football; it is about righting the wrongs of previous campaigns. Speaking to Ademola Victor TV, the reigning African Footballer of the Year acknowledged the frustrations of the fans but promised a renewed level of commitment.

“We’ve been so close, yet so far,” Osimhen reflected. “This AFCON is about proving a point. We want to go all the way and win it. It won’t be easy, but with the talent in this group and the support of Nigerians worldwide, I believe we have a genuine chance to reach the final and take the trophy.”

Praise for Coach and Preparation

The Super Eagles enter the tournament under intense scrutiny following their failure to qualify for the World Cup in North America. However, Osimhen expressed full confidence in the current technical setup as the team prepares for their opening fixture.

“The boys are ready. The coach and the staff have been doing a fantastic job, and everything is in place for us to perform. We have learned from the mistakes we made in the last AFCON and our recent playoff games,” he added.

The “Galatasaray Support System”

During the interview, Osimhen took a moment to acknowledge the unique support he has received from Istanbul. Since his high-profile move to Galatasaray, the striker has become a fan favorite, and he noted that the “Lion’s” roar follows him even when he dons the green and white of Nigeria.

“The Galatasaray fans have been an incredible support system for me. Even when I am away on international duty, they continue to back me. It means a lot to have that kind of energy behind me,” Osimhen said.

The Road Ahead

Nigeria has been drawn into Group C, where they will face off against Tunisia, Tanzania, and Uganda. The Super Eagles’ quest for continental dominance officially begins on Tuesday, December 30, with their opening match against Tanzania.

As the 2025 calendar year draws to a close, the Nigerian faithful will be hoping that Osimhen and company can finally deliver the silverware that has eluded the nation since 2013.