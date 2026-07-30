Vincenzo Italiano Breaks Silence on Mohamed Salah Transfer Rumors: “On Hold for Now”

Beşiktaş manager Vincenzo Italiano spoke to the Italian press ahead of his side’s critical European clash, addressing transfer rumors surrounding Mohamed Salah, his transition to Istanbul, and his ambitions for the season.

Beşiktaş are preparing to face Danish side Midtjylland in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League second qualifying round. Holding a 1–0 advantage from the first leg, the Black Eagles aim to secure safe passage to the next round.

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport prior to the match, Vincenzo Italiano reflected on his new journey in Turkey, potential squad reinforcements, and the high-profile rumors linking Liverpool star Mohamed Salah to the club.

“An Unbelievable Atmosphere”

Sharing his early impressions of the club and its fanbase, Italiano praised the passion in Istanbul:

“Beşiktaş is a fantastic club with top-tier organization, immaculate training facilities, and an unbelievable atmosphere. The fans exert pressure from the very first minute—I have never seen or experienced anything so intense before. It’s truly thrilling.”

European Objectives

Detailing the club’s targets in Europe, Italiano emphasized the management’s expectations:

“We have the return fixture against Midtjylland. If we advance, we’ll play one more round to reach the Europa League play-offs. Even if we were to fall short, we’d move into the Conference League qualifiers. The board made it clear that they expect us to compete in Europe.”

Reconnecting with Former Bologna Players?

When asked about reports linking him with players from his former club Bologna—specifically Riccardo Orsolini and Jhon Lucumí—Italiano chose to remain discreet:

“Let’s not name specific names. Let’s just say one or two players were discussed.”

On Mohamed Salah and Squad Build-Up

Addressing the domestic title race and incoming transfers, Italiano acknowledged the challenge ahead while clarifying the current status of high-profile targets like Mohamed Salah:

“In the Süper Lig, we need to make things difficult for Galatasaray, who have won the title four years in a row. Our squad is strong, and two or three more additions will make us even stronger.” “Leandro Trossard is a fantastic player who will join us at the beginning of August. As for the rumors regarding Mohamed Salah, everything is currently on hold. But we already have a great captain in Orkun Kökçü.”

Adapting to Life in Istanbul

Italiano also shared a lighthearted perspective on settling into his new life in Turkey: