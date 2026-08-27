Vincenzo Italiano Urges Beşiktaş to ‘Ignore Today’ After Securing Europa League Spot

manager Vincenzo Italiano called on his squad to quickly put Thursday night’s disappointing 1-0 loss to Lithuanian side Kauno Žalgiris behind them after the Black Eagles secured qualification for the UEFA Europa League league phase 3-1 on aggregate.

Despite holding a comfortable 3-0 cushion from the first leg, Beşiktaş delivered a flat, low-tempo performance at home, dropping the second leg 1-0. Addressing the media following the final whistle, the Italian tactician was candid about his team’s lack of focus but emphasized that the primary target was accomplished.

“We Reached Our Primary Target”

“We reached our goal. We were very eager to reach this objective, and thanks to the advantage from the first match, we passed the round,” Italiano stated. “We are happy to complete our first major target of the season by reaching the league phase, even though we could have put in a much better performance tonight.”

Italiano expressed disappointment over conceding the single goal and admitted the team struggled mentally:

Mental Preparation: “Mentally, the team was not 100% focused due to the result of the first match. The tempo and rhythm were very low. There is no real need to over-analyze this game—we just need to work harder.”

Building Match Fitness: “It was the first time Kartal Yılmaz played 80 minutes. The same goes for players building up their sharpness—they are gradually getting minutes and gaining rhythm.”

Eyes Set on the Domestic League and Europe

Looking ahead, Italiano stressed the need for a total reset before returning to Süper Lig action.

“For all the players, I can say we must ignore today. The season goes on, and you will see a completely different performance in the league. I can guarantee our concentration level will be night and day compared to tonight,” he concluded.

With qualification sealed, Beşiktaş now turn their attention to Friday’s official UEFA Europa League league-phase draw to discover their eight upcoming continental opponents.