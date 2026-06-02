Vincenzo Montella Dismisses Transfer Rumors, Pledges “Absolute Energy” to Turkish National Team

Following a dominant performance on the pitch and persistent speculation off it, Turkish National Team head coach Vincenzo Montella has delivered a definitive message regarding his future: his heart and focus belong entirely to the “Crescent-Stars”. Speaking in the wake of Turkey’s emphatic 4-0 victory over North Macedonia on June 1, 2026, the Italian tactician took the opportunity to silence growing rumors linking him to a return to club management, specifically with Süper Lig giants Fenerbahçe.

“I Don’t Even Want to Comment”

Addressing the media after the friendly win in Kadıköy, Montella was direct when asked about the alleged interest from Fenerbahçe. “Honestly, I said it myself, I don’t even want to comment on it,” Montella stated firmly. The coach revealed that he had explicitly instructed his agent to block any incoming inquiries to ensure his attention remains undivided. “All my energy and love is for the National Team. I told my agent: ‘If someone calls, don’t bring it to me.’ That’s where all my focus is”.

This commitment follows earlier reports that Montella had previously turned down a “dream job” offer from his former club, AS Roma, to honor his project with the Turkish Football Federation (TFF). His loyalty has become a cornerstone of the team’s identity as they prepare for their first World Cup appearance in 24 years.

A Clinical Display in Kadıköy

The coach’s comments came on a night of celebration for Turkish football. Turkey dismantled North Macedonia with a four-goal barrage, featuring strikes from Orkun Kökçü, Can Uzun, Deniz Gül, and Barış Alper Yılmaz. Montella expressed deep satisfaction not just with the scoreline, but with the professional attitude displayed by his squad.

“We took the field with seriousness and showed that attitude,” Montella noted. “We also had the opportunity to see our players who have played less, and I am particularly pleased that we finished without conceding a goal”. The victory serves as a significant morale booster as the team enters the final phase of preparations for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

The Vision for 2026

As the 26-man squad finalizes its preparations at the Riva camp in Istanbul, Montella’s vision for the tournament is clear: high energy and national pride. He described his squad as being “jam-packed with talent” and emphasized the tight-knit nature of the group.

“Our energy is through the roof,” Montella told reporters. “We want to make everyone proud. We want to make our nation happy. We will be on the pitch with our heart, giving our best no matter what happens”. With the opening match against Australia on June 14 looming, Montella’s “absolute energy” appears to be exactly what the Turkish national side needs to navigate their challenging Group D fixtures.