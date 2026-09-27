Vincenzo Montella Hails ‘Incredible’ Türkiye Performance Despite Narrow France Defeat

Türkiye technical director Vincenzo Montella expressed immense pride in his squad’s display following a narrow 1-0 defeat to France in their UEFA Nations League opener, challenging his players to recreate that exact fighting spirit when they host Italy in Bursa.

A single second-half strike from Kylian Mbappé—who latched onto a Michael Olise delivery before later limping off with a knee issue—proved to be the decisive margin in Kocaeli. However, the scoreline failed to reflect a deeply competitive contest where the Crescent-Stars went toe-to-toe with the European elite.

Montella Refuses to Let Result Obscure Progress

Speaking post-match, Montella insisted that the tactical discipline and intensity shown by Türkiye represented a true statement performance, even if the final result fell short of their efforts.

“I am proud, it’s a shame we were unable to leave the field with a positive result,” Montella told Sky Sport Italia. “It was an incredible performance, one of our best, especially considering who we were up against. We knew that you cannot afford even half a mistake against sides like this, but I thought we had our chances too and it was a very even game.”

Despite France controlling longer spells of possession, the underlying match metrics underlined Türkiye’s threat. Both sides ended the night even on 11 shot attempts and three saves apiece, with the Crescent-Stars creating high-quality transitions that forced France’s backline into maximum concentration.

Immediate Focus Shifts to Italy Clash

With little turnaround time before hosting Italy in a crucial Group A1 fixture at the Atatürk Spor Kompleksi Matlı Stadyumu, Montella emphasized that physical and mental recovery will be paramount.

“I saw a great team spirit and that is something we need to carry with us into the next matches,” Montella added. “It won’t be easy to recover physically and mentally so quickly, so we need that spirit first and foremost. I feel sorry for my lads, because they really did give it their all today.”