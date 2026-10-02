Vincenzo Montella Stands Firm as TFF Chief Dismisses Resignation Rumors Following Italy Defeat

Türkiye technical director Vincenzo Montella has firmly rejected calls to step down following a harsh reception from supporters in Bursa, while Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu confirmed full backing for the Italian manager.

Mounting frustration boiled over in the stands during Türkiye’s heavy 4-1 defeat to Italy in UEFA Nations League Group A1, with home fans at the Atatürk Spor Kompleksi Matlı Stadyumu chanting for Montella’s resignation as the Crescent-Stars fell to consecutive losses.

Montella Refuses to Resign Amid Fan Hostility

Addressing the media post-match, Montella addressed the crowd’s reaction directly, emphasizing his commitment to the national team project and dismissing any intention of stepping aside during a challenging Nations League campaign.

“Resignation is not on my agenda,” Montella stated firmly. “We are competing at the highest level in League A against world-class opposition. We understand the supporters’ disappointment after a scoreline like this, but our objective is to learn from these moments and rebuild our momentum.”

Federation President Reaffirms Support

TFF President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu swiftly squashed speculation regarding a potential managerial change, offering a public vote of confidence in Montella and urging patience as the squad navigates top-tier European competition.

Hacıosmanoğlu highlighted that Montella’s long-term contract and mandate remain centered on qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, asserting that reactionary decisions would undermine the team’s structural progress.

With critical road fixtures against Belgium and Italy next on the schedule, Montella retains full authority over the technical setup as Türkiye search for their first points of the Nations League campaign.