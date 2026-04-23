Volkan Demirel Stuns RAMS Park: Galatasaray Crashes Out of Turkish Cup as Genclerbirligi Pull Off Miracle

Galatasaray’s hopes of a domestic double were sensationally extinguished on Wednesday night as they suffered a shock 2-0 quarter-final exit at the hands of Genclerbirligi. In a result that has sent shockwaves through Turkish football, Volkan Demirel’s side produced a clinical second-half display that silenced the RAMS Park faithful and left Okan Buruk with plenty of questions to answer.

Demirel’s Defensive Masterclass

Coming into the match, Galatasaray were the heavy favorites to defend their cup title. With a starting lineup featuring global stars like Victor Osimhen and Leroy Sané, Buruk’s side dominated possession with a staggering 77%. However, as often happens in the “magic of the cup,” possession did not translate into goals.

The first half was a frustrating affair for the “Lions,” who struggled to break down a resolute Genclerbirligi block. Even with the introduction of Ilkay Gündogan at halftime for Mario Lemina, the breakthrough wouldn’t come. Instead, it was the visitors who struck first. In the 51st minute, Firatcan Üzüm capitalized on a rebound after Günay Güvenc parried a Metehan shot, turning the game on its head.

A Night to Forget for Günay

The drama reached a crescendo in the 83rd minute. As Galatasaray threw everything forward, a high-arcing corner from the visitors proved too much for Günay Güvenc. The experienced keeper, standing in for the rested Fernando Muslera, fumbled the delivery, allowing Adama Traore to pounce and smash the ball into an empty net.

The second goal sparked wild celebrations on the Genclerbirligi bench. Volkan Demirel, the former Fenerbahçe legend, was seen going wild on the sidelines—an emotional outburst that likely tasted even sweeter given his personal history and the “inter-city” rivalry that always simmers when he visits RAMS Park.

The Aftermath: Focus Shifts to the League

For the Galatasaray fans, the night ended in bitter disappointment. Ahmed Kutucu was substituted to a chorus of whistles, and while teammates rallied around the dejected Günay Güvenc after the final whistle, the damage was done.

The exit leaves a gaping hole in Galatasaray’s season narrative. Having been knocked out of the Champions League by Liverpool earlier this spring, the “Lions” now only have the Süper Lig title to play for. They currently hold a four-point lead over rivals Fenerbahçe, but this defeat will undoubtedly leave a psychological scar as they enter the final stretch of the 2025/26 campaign.

Genclerbirligi advance to the semi-finals to face the winner of Samsunspor vs. Trabzonspor. For Volkan Demirel, it is a statement win that cements his reputation as one of the most exciting tactical minds currently working in the Turkish game.