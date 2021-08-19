Watford beat ‘host of Premier League’ clubs to sign Turkey international midfielder

Watford have completed the signing of Fenerbahce midfielder Ozan Tufan on a season long loan with an option to buy.

The club confirmed the transfer in a statement revealing they beat a ‘host of Premier League and European clubs to Tufan’s signature’.

The statement read: “A holding midfielder with a range of passing and an eye for goal, the Hornets have beaten a host of Premier League and European clubs to Tufan’s signature.

Welcome to Watford, Ozan!”

The financial details of the move have yet to be disclosed.

Tufan has finally completed his move to the Premier League after almost joining making a move to England last season.

The 26-year-old will play abroad for the first time but has European competition and international experience for Fenerbahce and the Turkey national side.

Tufan has a total of 63 international caps for Turkey and was part of the Euro 2020 side over the summer.

The box-to-box midfielder started his career at Bursaspor before joining Fenerbahce in 2015 where he has made 174 appearances.

Tufan has two-years left on his Fenerbahce contract but Watford will have an option to buy the midfielder.

Watford beat Aston Villa 3-2 on the opening day of the season and will face Brighton next on Saturday.

Tufan may not register just in time for the Saturday clash but is expected to be ready for the Premier League game against Tottenham the following Sunday.