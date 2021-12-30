Watford interested in January move for Besiktas defender

Watford are interested in a January move for Besiktas defender Domagoj Vida according to Fanatik.

Per the source, the Premier League outfit are keen on a winter transfer season move but Besiktas want a €1-2m fee.

Vida has six-months remaining on his contract and the Black Eagles are open to the defender leaving as it would free up his €1.75m contract.

If the Black-Whites earned a €1-2m fee they would add €3-4m to the budget.

The financially troubled club are keen on slashing the wage budget.

Watford meanwhile, want Vida on a free transfer in January.

Besiktas want a transfer fee for the Croatia international so if a deal can be reached between the two sides a January move could go ahead.

The Istanbul giants do not appear prepared to let Vida leave for free in January according to the report.

Vida has made 18 appearances in all competitions for Besiktas this season.

The 32-year-old has made 151 appearances for the Black Eagles since joining from Dynamo Kiev in 2018.

The defender has 95 caps for the Croatia national team.

Besiktas lifted the league and cup double last season but have struggled this term and are currently 18 points behind league leaders Trabzonspor.