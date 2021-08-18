Watford make offer for Fenerbahce midfielder after reaching agreement in principle

Watford have made Fenerbahce an offer for Ozan Tufan according to the Sabah newspaper.

Per the source, Watford have made an agreement in principle with Tufan.

The Premier League club are now in talks with Fenerbahce over completing a move for the midfielder.

Watford reportedly want Tufan on loan and are willing to offer a €500,000 fee. Additionally, Fenerbahce’s request to include a €7.5m buy clause has been accepted.

The report claims that Fenerbahce have yet to make their final decision however, head coach Vitor Pereira has given the green light for Tufan to leave.

Pereira did not start Tufan in the 1-0 win over Adanaspor over the weekend. The 26-year-old was brought on as a substitute on 76 minutes.

A final decision is expected to be made over the next few days.

Tufan wants to leave Turkey for the Premier League and has been linked with a move to England over the past few seasons.

The box-to-box midfielder has two-years remaining on his Fenerbahce contract.

Tufan has nine goals in 63 international caps for the Turkey national team and was part of the Euro 2020 side this summer.