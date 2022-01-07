Watford midfielder Ozan Tufan’s agent responds to transfer reports

Watford midfielder Ozan Tufan has been linked with transfer reports in Turkey claiming he could return to Fenerbahce in January.

Tufan’s agent Mirsad Turkcan responded to the latest rumours denying any truth to reports that the midfielder will be returning any time soon.

READ: Watford interested in January move for Besiktas defender

Turkcan underlined that Tufan’s contract will not be terminated and that he will stay at Watford until at least the end of the season.

He also revealed that a buy option will be triggered if Watford get relegated at the end of the season.

Turkcan told A Spor: “Ozan is happy in England and is focusing on his career.

“Reports that Watford will terminate his contract in January are false.

“If Watford do get relegated his buy option clause will be triggered and he will remain at his club.”

Tufan joined Watford on loan from Fenerbahce at the start of the season on a one-year deal.

The Turkey international has struggled for regular playing time but has been used this season making seven appearances.

In total the 26-year-old has played a total of 439 minutes for Premier League based side this term.

Tufan has has 65 international caps for Turkey and is one of four Turkey international players currently in the Premier League.