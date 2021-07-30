Watford sporting director Cristiano Giaretta meets Celta Vigo midfielder Okay Yokuslu’s agent

Watford sporting director Cristiano Giaretta has met with Celta Vigo midfielder Okay Yokuslu’s agent according to the Watford Observer.

Per the source, Yokuslu was at Watford’s training ground yesterday with his agent to meet with Giaretta over a potential move this summer.

Yokuslu’s agent and Giaretta are reportedly old friends and the meetings was described as the two ‘having a coffee’ but it has resulted in transfer speculation,

Watford are keen on strengthening the midfield and Yokuslu is said to be on the transfer shortlist.

Yokuslu is no stranger to football in England either after spending the second half of the last season on loan at West Brom.

The 27-year-old make a total of 16 appearances in the Premier League for the Baggies, providing one assist during his time at the club.

The only problem with a potential Watford move is that Yokuslu wants Premier League football and does have interest from top-tier sides.

Additionally, he does have another two-years remaining on his Celta Vigo contract. The La Liga outfit hold the cards and will make a decision on whether to loan him out again, keep him on this season or try to sell him.