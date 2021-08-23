Watford tipped to sign Celta Vigo midfielder before end of transfer window

Watford have been tipped to sign Celta Vigo midfielder Okay Yokuslu according to the Express.

The Express put together a list for ‘one signing every Premier League club could make in final week of summer transfer window’.

The report claimed that Watford could end up signing Yokuslu before the window shuts next week.

Per the source, the newly promoted side want to bring Yokuslu back to the Premier League.

Yokuslu spent the second half of last season on loan at West Brom where he performed well.

The Turkey international did not end up staying at the Baggies as they were relegated to the Championship.

The midfielder did however, settle in well to life in England and the pace as well as physicality of the Premier League.

Yokuslu has been closely linked with a move to England and Watford are among the sides that have shown an interest.

In fact, his agent did meet with Watford sporting director.

Turkish-Football can confirm that Yokuslu wants to move back to the Premier League.

Yokuslu would join fellow Turkey international Ozan Tufan at Watford if he were to make the move.

The midfielder moved from Fenerbahce to Watford on loan last week.