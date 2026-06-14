“We Are Deeply Sorry, We Tried Everything” — Vincenzo Montella Reacts to Turkey’s Defeat Against Australia

Turkey national team manager Vincenzo Montella has urged his squad to remain unified and resilient despite a frustrating start to their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, emphasizing that his team gave their all but lacked the crucial stroke of luck required to breach a stubborn Australian defense.

The Crescent-Stars opened their Group D journey on the back foot, dropping all three points in a 2-0 loss to the Socceroos. Speaking to the press immediately after the final whistle, the Italian tactician expressed profound disappointment but defended his team’s tactical application.

“From a tactical standpoint, the match did not deviate from what we expected,” Montella explained. “We entered the game fully aware that Australia would sit deep, stay compact, and heavily rely on counter-attacks. They ultimately managed to exploit their strengths, and we conceded two goals. We are deeply saddened by this result.”

Frustration Despite Outshooting the Opponent

A primary point of frustration for the Turkish delegation was their inability to convert absolute dominance into tangible goals. Montella’s side unleashed an astonishing 30 shots over the course of the match but was repeatedly denied by desperate blocks, the woodwork, and inspired goalkeeping.

“When players are fighting to establish a consistent, fluid rhythm on the pitch, it naturally hinders their ability to showcase a peak performance,” Montella noted. “We tried absolutely everything to find a breakthrough, but the final product simply eluded us. Had we managed to score just once, the entire narrative of this match would have been completely different.”

The manager also pointed out the physical mismatch his technical attackers faced inside the penalty area. “We came incredibly close to scoring on numerous occasions but couldn’t break down their low block. They possess a very tall lineup, and battling against that kind of physical stature is an immense challenge. I congratulate Australia; they played quite well. But we must push forward—the tournament is long, and we still have a strong chance to qualify.”

Accepting Scrutiny and Rallying the Roster

With intense post-match media evaluation looming back home in Turkey, Montella made it clear that he expects his staff and squad to take responsibility for the scoreline. “When you lose a football match, you must be prepared to accept any and all criticism, even if you feel that some of it is fundamentally unfair,” the coach remarked.

Addressing tactical queries regarding his attacking setup, Montella clarified his deployment of Real Madrid starlet Arda Güler on the right side of the frontline, explaining that he sought to create space where the youngster could drop inside, dribble, and test the keeper. He noted that despite switching positions and introducing Juventus winger Kenan Yıldız on the left, the space inside the box remained fiercely contested.

Ultimately, Montella insists that the underlying character of his squad provides plenty of reason to remain optimistic ahead of upcoming Group D encounters with Paraguay and the United States.

“Our players reflected a true team spirit out there today and played with immense heart,” Montella concluded. “If we carry that exact same work ethic and desire into our next fixtures, the results we want will start to arrive. We will adjust, look forward, and put on a better performance in our next match.”