Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has called on his players to remain composed and embrace an intimidating Istanbul atmosphere when they face Galatasaray at RAMS Park on Tuesday evening in Matchday 5 of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League League Phase.

With Villa looking to consolidate their place in the automatic Round of 16 spots—and Galatasaray aiming for a third consecutive European win—Emery stressed that discipline, structure, and collective confidence will be decisive in front of a sold-out home crowd (kickoff 17:45 GMT).

Emery Demands Discipline Amid Istanbul Intensity

While Emery has previously overseen dominant home victories against Turkish opposition in the Champions League—leading Valencia to a 6–1 win over Bursaspor in November 2010 and guiding Villa to a 6–0 rout of Fenerbahçe on Matchday 2—the Spaniard acknowledged that navigating an away night at RAMS Park presents an entirely different challenge.

“We have to be focused on our game plan on the field,” Emery told TNT Sports. “We have to help each other as well,always being positive with each other and try to feel strong, comfortable and confident playing, even when the crowd is against us.

“On the field, it’s about playing football, winning duels, trying to build and keeping our structure as strong as possible.”

High Praise for Torreira and Okan Buruk’s Squad

Emery also highlighted the tactical quality of Okan Buruk’s side across the pitch, singling out Uruguay international midfielder Lucas Torreira for his work rate and pressing intensity in central midfield.

“Especially in the press, they have very good players,” Emery said. “Torreira, in the middle, is really playing fantastic.They have very good wingers. They have very good centre-backs and very good goalkeepers. I think the coach [Okan Buruk] is also doing a very good job.

“But we are in a new chapter, and we are building something different now.”

Galatasaray’s Strong Home Record Against English Clubs

Aston Villa arrive in Istanbul needing just one goal to match their entire 13-goal haul from the 2024/25 Champions League league phase, having already found the net 12 times across their opening four fixtures.

However, breaking down the Turkish champions on home soil has proved difficult for Premier League visitors in recent seasons. Galatasaray have won each of their last three home European matches against English opposition at RAMS Park,recording a 3–2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur alongside back-to-back 1–0 triumphs against Liverpool.

For full match coverage, team news, and post-match reaction from Istanbul, visit our dedicated Galatasaray coverage hub.