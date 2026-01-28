“We Can Handle Anything”: Galatasaray Assistant Warns Man City Ahead of Etihad Clash

As Galatasaray prepare to face Manchester City in a high-stakes Champions League encounter this Wednesday, assistant manager Ismael Garcia Gomez has issued a bold message to the English giants, insisting the Turkish side is traveling with absolute confidence.

Speaking to the BBC ahead of the trip to the Etihad, Okan Buruk’s right-hand man acknowledged the difficulty of facing the tournament favorites but emphasized that Galatasaray’s current momentum and tactical familiarity with English styles make them a dangerous underdog.

A Different Challenge from Liverpool

Galatasaray already stunned the Premier League earlier this season with a victory over Liverpool, but Gomez expects a different tactical battle against Pep Guardiola’s side.

“Their priority is to control the game, which makes things more difficult,” Gomez noted to the BBC [As relayed by Fanatik]. “It will be very different from our match against Liverpool in October. Back then, it was a different moment in the season. Now, the pressure is on to secure the three points needed to potentially qualify for the next round.”

While admitting that 95% of teams facing City are considered underdogs, Gomez was adamant about their chances: “A draw is a good result, but if we perform at our best level, we can handle anything. We are very confident.”

The “City Legend” Factor

The assistant coach highlighted the massive impact of summer signings Leroy Sané and İlkay Gündoğan, both of whom are returning to their former home.

“Sané and İlkay were huge signings for us,” Gomez said. “Sané was out of contract and chased by many clubs; he’s been one of Europe’s elite for five years. As for İlkay, even Guardiola called him the most intelligent player he’s coached. They provide us with top-tier quality, and their off-pitch experience is invaluable.”

The “English” Nature of the Süper Lig

Gomez also touched upon why Premier League players often thrive in Istanbul, suggesting the Turkish league’s physicality is a perfect bridge for English-based talent.

“Premier League players suit the Süper Lig very well because physical and dynamic players perform brilliantly here. Sané excels in one-on-one situations, while İlkay provides the team with immense control. It’s fantastic for the fans; I have friends all over Europe who love watching the intensity of matches in Turkey.”

With City aiming for the top eight and Galatasaray fighting for a play-off spot, the Etihad is set for a clash where “Cimbom” clearly feels they have the tactical and mental tools to cause another Manchester upset.