“We Can Hurt Them”: Osimhen Warns Liverpool Ahead of Anfield Return

Galatasaray’s star forward Victor Osimhen has sent a clear message to Liverpool, insisting that the Turkish champions have the firepower to finish the job at Anfield next week.

The Nigerian international, who was central to the “Cimbom’s” 1-0 first-leg victory at RAMS Park on Tuesday, believes his side is more than capable of handling the pressure in England—even without their travelling supporters, who are barred from the fixture following a UEFA ruling.

The Istanbul Hero

Despite Liverpool arriving in Turkey as heavy favorites, Arne Slot’s side was left frustrated after failing to convert a string of high-quality chances through Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike. Galatasaray punished that wastefulness early, with Osimhen providing a perfectly weighted headed assist for Mario Lemina to nod home in the seventh minute.

Osimhen, a former Serie A champion with Napoli, remained a constant menace to the Liverpool backline throughout the 90 minutes. Speaking to TNT Sports [via Liverpool.com] after the final whistle, the 27-year-old emphasized the unity within the squad.

“We are a family, together with the Galatasaray fans,” Osimhen said. “We did an incredible job today, but it’s only half-time. I truly believe we have the quality to hurt Liverpool again in the second leg.”

From Loan Star to Club Icon

Since his high-profile arrival from Napoli in 2024—initially on loan before making the move permanent in July 2025—Osimhen has become the heartbeat of the Turkish Super Lig. Currently leading the division’s scoring charts, his goals have helped Galatasaray establish a four-point lead over rivals Fenerbahçe at the top of the table.

The striker’s bond with the Istanbul faithful reached new heights on Tuesday. Before kickoff, Osimhen was visibly moved to tears by a massive tifo in the North Tribune, which depicted him with his children and his late mother.

The Battle for the Quarter-Finals

With a 1-0 lead to defend, Galatasaray heads to Merseyside looking to become the first Turkish side to eliminate Liverpool from the Champions League knockout stages. While the “Red Wall” of Anfield awaits, Osimhen’s confidence suggests the Turkish giants are not planning on simply sitting back to defend their narrow advantage.