“We Controlled the Tempo”: Arda Guler Highlights Growth After Real Madrid Champions League Win

Real Madrid starlet Arda Güler expressed his satisfaction following Los Blancos’ European victory over RB Leipzig at the Santiago Bernabéu, reflecting on his expanding tactical influence within Carlo Ancelotti’s central setup.

The 21-year-old Turkish international delivered an accomplished midfield display, driving transition phases and orchestrating fluid movement between the lines as Real Madrid secured three vital Champions League points on home soil.

Bernabéu Maturity & Tactical Trust

Speaking to club media post-match, Güler emphasized the importance of maintaining composure against high-pressing European opposition during midweek continental fixtures.

“We are very happy because I think we played brilliantly, both with and without the ball. I think we had a great match, and we are very happy,” Guler said.

“This is what we have to do. We are Real Madrid, and we must win every match.

“It is a key factor because when we play at home, in front of our fans, we try to give everything for them.

“I stole the goal from Mbappé, but only because I knew he would score another. So, no problem.

“It’s a big match, a top match, and we will give everything to win. We are ready.”

He noted that executing early ball progression and dictating central channels allowed Real Madrid to establish control, neutralizing Leipzig’s counter-attacking threats while creating high-value chances for the frontline.

Güler also highlighted the growing chemistry across Madrid’s dynamic attacking unit, expressing gratitude for the tactical freedom granted to him in half-spaces to unlock low blocks.

Looking Ahead to La Liga Duties

With another European hurdle cleared at the Bernabéu, the Turkish playmaker reassured supporters that the squad’s complete focus now shifts directly to domestic targets.

As Real Madrid prepare for a crucial stretch in La Liga, Güler’s consistently mature performances in Europe continue to solidify his standing as a vital anchor in Ancelotti’s midfield rotations.