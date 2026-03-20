“We Could Have Scored More”: Liverpool Defender Praises Uğurcan Çakır Despite Anfield Rout

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk believes his side’s 4-0 Champions League demolition of Galatasaray could have been even more emphatic were it not for the heroics of visiting goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır.

Speaking after the Reds secured their quarter-final berth with a 4-1 aggregate comeback, the Dutch defender was full of praise for the Turkish international, who produced a string of saves to prevent a historic scoreline at Anfield.

Praise for Çakır’s Resilience

Despite picking the ball out of his net four times, Çakır was a standout performer for the visitors. “I think we could have scored many more goals tonight,” Van Dijk was quoted by Turkish-Football as saying after the game. “Even though the Galatasaray goalkeeper conceded four, he still put in a very high-level performance and had a very good match.”

The 34-year-old center-back emphasized that Liverpool’s advancement to the final eight was fully deserved, citing the team’s relentless intensity from the opening whistle.

The “Home Advantage” Factor

Reflecting on Liverpool’s two previous defeats to Galatasaray this season—including the first leg in Istanbul—Van Dijk pointed to the influence of the “Cimbom” faithful as a deciding factor in those fixtures.

“We suffered both of our losses against them away from home,” Van Dijk explained. “In those games, I think the Galatasaray fans played a massive role in their team’s victory. However, today we were at our home, we had our supporters behind us, and we performed the way we needed to.”

Support for Injured Noa Lang

The evening was marred by a serious hand injury to Galatasaray’s Noa Lang, who collided with a pitchside hoarding. Van Dijk, a fellow Dutchman, confirmed he had spoken with Lang before the winger was taken to the hospital for surgery.

Addressing the “freak” nature of the accident, Van Dijk was quick to defend the stadium’s safety standards. “It is a very serious accident, of course, but it has nothing to do with the stadium itself. It was a most unfortunate moment, and I truly hope he can return to the field as soon as possible.”

No Rest for the Reds

With a Champions League quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain now on the horizon, Van Dijk insisted the team must immediately pivot back to domestic duties.

“We have great respect for Galatasaray, but we have to recover quickly now,” he said. “We have a league match in just 50 hours, and that is where our total focus must shift.”