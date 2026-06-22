“We Don’t Swap Lifelong Partners for Strangers” — TFF President Backs Montella, Slams Fatih Terim After World Cup Collapse

Moving swiftly to halt escalating internal panic, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu has explicitly shut down rumors regarding the future of head coach Vincenzo Montella.Speaking to reporters from the national team’s camp following their mathematically sealed elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the federation chief delivered an uncompromising defense of the current technical staff while launching a scathing counter-offensive against football icon Fatih Terim.

Technical Staff Safe: “This is Not a Club Team”

Addressing intense media speculation that Montella would be sacked or forced to step down after back-to-back defeats to Australia and Paraguay, Hacıosmanoğlu made it clear that institutional continuity remains his absolute priority.

“I never even gave him the opportunity to discuss resignation,” the TFF President asserted. “There has been no such conversation between us, and there is no need for it. When you are the president, you must understand the psychology of your players and coach, support them, and shield them from being dragged into toxic environments.”

Hacıosmanoğlu strongly rejected the notion that tournament failure should lead to a clean sweep. “A national selection cannot be managed like a standard club setup. In club football, constant turnover is precisely why long-term failure occurs. You cannot simply exile 15 players and buy 15 new ones, nor can you casually dispose of a manager or a president. Those who understand my character know this fundamental truth: We never swap those we walk the road with for those we merely found along the way.”

Escalating Feud with Fatih Terim: “Sincere vs. Insidious”

The press conference took a fiercely personal turn when Hacıosmanoğlu responded directly to a highly publicized critical breakdown from former national team manager Fatih Terim. Terim, known domestically as “İmparator” (The Emperor), had insinuated on his YouTube channel that a post-tournament day of reckoning and “accountability” was looms for the federation’s leadership.

“I am 60 years old,” Hacıosmanoğlu fired back. “Ask me anything about the last 40 years of Turkish football, and I can tell you exactly whose hand was in whose pocket down to the exact day and hour—including within the national team setup. Everyone asks if a federation president should speak so bluntly. Yes, he should. You will have to get used to it.”

In a highly symbolic rebuke aimed at Terim’s demeanor and physical gestures, the TFF chief added: “My heart and my tongue are perfectly aligned. I speak what is in my soul because I carry no hidden baggage from my past. Those who cannot reflect their heart onto their tongue can only insert insidious sentences between their words. Those carrying heavy baggage, crushed under its historical weight, lack the courage to speak plainly with their mouths and instead try to respond with hand gestures.”

Denying Locker Room Cleavage and Call for Legal Action

Hacıosmanoğlu also utilized the media briefing to dismantle persistent rumors regarding internal friction within the squad, specifically targeting conspiracy theories that team captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu was secretly dictating Montella’s tactical lineups.

“We are speaking directly to those who manufacture lies claiming this squad is locked in internal combat,” Hacıosmanoğlu noted angrily. “We are speaking to the immoral actors alleging that the captain is picking the starting line-up. This team will make all of them eat their words. There is zero psychological pressure on these boys from a football standpoint—there is only deep discomfort caused by these abusive, unethical fabrications.”

The severity of the online cyberbullying directed at the players prompted Hacıosmanoğlu to issue a direct public appeal to Turkish Justice Minister Akın Gürlek, demanding swift regulatory crackdowns on social media spaces.

“I am calling out directly to our Minister of Justice,” he said. “People can analyze, but they must not breach the boundaries of basic human morality. In what other country is this level of disgraceful digital abuse permitted? Emergency legislative regulations are absolutely essential if we wish to protect the structural integrity of Turkish football.”

A Statistical Defense

Despite crashing out of the tournament with zero goals and zero points across their opening double-header, the TFF President argued that the baseline performances were dictated by extreme bad luck rather than complete systemic failure.

“Look closely at the data: we registered 65 shot attempts across just two fixtures,” Hacıosmanoğlu concluded. “Did we truly play terrible football? If Merih’s late effort or our shots off the crossbar had bounced an inch to the left, the narrative today would be completely inverted. We will endure this heartbreak collectively, but it is precisely these same young boys who will ultimately bring joy back to our nation.”

Turkey will conclude its World Cup cycle on June 26 in a purely ceremonial Group D fixture against the United States in Los Angeles before departing North America.