“We Earned This Spot on Merit”: Vincenzo Montella Pushes Back Against Türkiye Critics

Türkiye national team manager Vincenzo Montella has issued a firm defense of his team’s achievements and tactical trajectory, emphasizing that the Crescent-Stars have earned their position in elite international football through merit rather than good fortune.

The Italian tactician directly addressed external criticism regarding squad selection, performance consistency, and tactical structure. Montella reiterated that the foundation built over his tenure reflects hard work, collective discipline, and an unwavering commitment to developing the nation’s young talent pool.

Refusing Outside Interference

Montella pushed back strongly against media narratives attempting to dictate squad choices or undermine the national team’s technical continuity.

“We came here through our own sweat and merit,” Montella stated firmly. “Nobody handed us anything. Every result, every qualification step, and every milestone this group has achieved came from incredible effort on the pitch. External noise will not alter our internal process or distract us from our long-term goals.”

The Italian manager highlighted that constructing a resilient, modern international side requires patience, tactical balance, and tactical continuity—qualities he believes are firmly in place within the current national team camp.

Tactical Identity & Young Core

Since taking charge of the A Milli setup, Montella has prioritized a press-resistant, high-intensity system centered around a technically gifted young core. Key figures such as Arda Güler, Kenan Yıldız, and Yunus Emre Konak have become fundamental components of his tactical framework.

Montella reaffirmed his commitment to integrating top-tier domestic talents alongside European-based prospects, stressing that selection decisions remain purely performance-based rather than driven by external pressure.

Focus on Upcoming Fixtures

With crucial UEFA Nations League and competitive fixtures on the horizon, Montella called for unified support around the squad as they prepare for the next international window.

The head coach remains confident that his players will respond on the pitch, continuing their progress on the European stage while maintaining the high standards established over the past two years.