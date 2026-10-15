“We Have a Plan for Salah”: KuPS Vow Aggressive Approach Against Trabzonspor

KuPS Kuopio head coach Miika Nuutinen insists his side will not sit in a low block against Trabzonspor, revealing a tailored defensive scheme to contain superstar winger Mohamed Salah ahead of Thursday’s UEFA Conference League opener.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference in Finland, Nuutinen praised Trabzonspor’s world-class quality and explosive pace in transition. However, the 47-year-old manager made it clear that KuPS intend to attack the Black Sea outfit rather than adopt a purely defensive posture.

Targeting Salah & Refusing to Retreat

Addressing the threat posed by Egyptian international Mohamed Salah, Nuutinen confirmed that specific personnel assignments have been drawn up to limit the winger’s influence:

Targeted Containment: “Salah is an extraordinarily powerful player,” Nuutinen stated. “We naturally have a plan for him—we will deploy specific player matchups to restrict his space, take the burden off our backline, and allow the match to flow.”

Front-Foot Intent: “This is going to be an intense, hard-fought match. We will not sit back and defend; we are going to attack and go all out for the victory.”

Sold-Out Atmosphere & Artificial Pitch Factor

KuPS midfielder Petteri Pennanen highlighted the excitement surrounding the arrival of a Turkish football giant, confirming that tickets at the Tammelan Stadion sold out within hours.

A major tactical variable heading into Thursday’s fixture remains the artificial turf at the Tammelan Stadion. With concerns over player wear-and-tear on synthetic surfaces, Trabzonspor’s coaching staff are evaluating how many minutes Salah will see on the pitch.

Regardless of rotation, Nuutinen’s bold stance ensures that Trabzonspor will face an energetic host determined to make life uncomfortable for the Turkish side in Scandinavia.