We Have a Plan for Yamal”: Okan Buruk Lays Out Defensive Strategy to Spanish Media

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has revealed his tactical approach to containing Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal, speaking directly to Spanish press outlets ahead of Tuesday’s high-stakes UEFA Champions League clash at RAMS Park.
In interviews with leading Spanish publications Marca and Mundo Deportivo, Buruk acknowledged the unique threat posed by the 19-year-old winger, who has established himself as the focal point of Hansi Flick’s attacking machinery. However, the Galatasaray manager made it clear that Cimbom have devised a targeted defensive structure designed to deny Yamal space in wide areas.
“Lamine Yamal is an extraordinary talent capable of deciding matches individually, but no single player can be left unmonitored,” Buruk stated. “We have prepared a specific double-coverage system on our left flank to restrict his isolation 1v1 situations and force him into crowded central zones.”
Rather than assigning a man-marking job, Buruk’s plan relies on close coordination between left-back Ismaïl Jakobs and central midfielder Lucas Torreira to trap Yamal near the touchline. By funneling Barcelona’s wide play inside into dense defensive blocks, Galatasaray aim to ignite swift transition attacks through Victor Osimhen and Leroy Sané.
Buruk also reiterated that neutralizing Yamal will not turn Galatasaray into a passive side, insisting Cimbom’s domestic identity demands an aggressive press in front of an electric RAMS Park crowd. If Buruk’s defensive pairing can successfully choke off Yamal’s service, Istanbul could well witness another iconic European upset.