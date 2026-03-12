“We Have to Earn It”: Van Dijk Demands Liverpool Fight for Galatasaray Comeback

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has issued a rallying cry to his teammates, insisting they must “earn the right” to reach the Champions League quarter-finals after a frustrating 1-0 defeat to Galatasaray.

The Reds leave Turkey trailing by a single goal following Mario Lemina’s seventh-minute header at RAMS Park. While the narrow deficit keeps the tie alive, Van Dijk was blunt about the improvements required before the return leg on Merseyside next Wednesday.

Individual Errors and Inconsistency

Reflecting on the loss, the Dutch defender pointed to lapses in concentration and a lack of clinical finishing as the primary reasons Liverpool failed to secure a result in Istanbul.

“We have to fight; we have to deserve it,” Van Dijk told reporters post-match. “Next week is the decider. We are at home, but we must prove we want to go through by the way we play, defend, and attack. You have to earn that right in every challenge and every second-ball fight.”

The captain admitted that inconsistency has plagued Arne Slot’s side recently. “In some games, we’ve shown that battle, and in others, we’ve lacked it. That’s why we’ve been inconsistent, unfortunately. If we want to progress, we definitely have to show that fighting spirit on Wednesday.”

Fine Margins in Istanbul

Van Dijk felt the momentum could have swung early in Liverpool’s favor had they capitalized on their bright start.

“We started well and perhaps should have scored. That would have changed the atmosphere in the stadium,” he noted. “I don’t want to point fingers, but we made individual mistakes and lost the ball in dangerous areas. They have the pace and directness to hurt you when that happens.”

Despite the pressure from the Turkish champions, Van Dijk remained optimistic, noting that Galatasaray’s winner came from a dead-ball situation rather than open play. “We didn’t give away many big chances, but we conceded from a set-piece, which shows we still have work to do. However, at 1-0 down, everything is still to play for.”

The Anfield Factor

With the second leg shifting to the familiar surroundings of Anfield, Van Dijk is counting on the home crowd to help overturn the deficit—especially with Galatasaray supporters banned from the away end.

“Those are the main things: being together in our house with our fans. Hopefully, we can make it an amazing evening,” the captain concluded.