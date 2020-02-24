‘We keep on fighting’ – Cenk Tosun reacts to Crystal Palace tackle video

Crystal Palace beat Newcastle United 1-0 at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Sunday.

Turkey international Cenk Tosun returned to the squad after missing the last two games against Southampton and Everton due to injury – although he was ineligible against his parent club.

Tosun did not start against the Magpies, he was brought on as a substitute for Christian Benteke on 89 minutes.

READ: Why Cenk Tosun Could Be the Perfect Fit for Crystal Palace

The 28-year-old striker did not get a lot of playing time but still managed to make his mark.

Tosun tracked back and made a perfectly timed tackle in the last few minutes of the game leading to Wilfried Zaha being brought down Valentine Lazaro who was subsequently sent off.

Palace shared a clip of the passage of play on their official Twitter account.

Tosun responded by Tweeting ‘We keep on fighting’.

Savaşmaya devam 💪 We keep on fighting 💪 https://t.co/EUMxVbUkn8 — Cenk Tosun (@CenkTosun_) February 23, 2020

Tosun joined Palace on a six-month loan from Everton in January. The Eagles have an option to buy as recently confirmed by club CEO Steve Parish.

“We know there is work to do on the squad, but we will do it in a considered manner,” he said, speaking in an interview with Palace TV.

“Roy [Hodgson] felt we needed more firepower, so we took Cenk [Tosun] and we have got an option to buy him.

“Obviously if we had bought him for £20million or whatever, maybe that would have been a better PR story.

“But he is an excellent player, he is in the building and I think he will be a big help going into the next six months and I see no reason why we couldn’t make that a permanent deal in the summer, if things go well for both parties.”