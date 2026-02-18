“We Must Show Up in Turin”: Osimhen Calls for Focus Following Historic Juventus Rout

Despite holding a commanding three-goal cushion after their 5-2 demolition of Juventus, Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen has warned his teammates that the job is far from finished as they prepare for a high-stakes second leg in Italy.

The Nigerian striker, whose physical dominance and playmaking were central to the record-breaking evening at RAMS Park, emphasized that the key to destabilizing a giant like Juventus is relentless pressure. Reflecting on his role as the team’s emotional and tactical engine, Osimhen noted that his objective was to maintain an aggressive offensive tempo to keep the “Old Lady” on the back foot.

Psyched for Success

“To make them weaker, you have to score more goals to make the game balanced,” Osimhen explained following the match as quoted by Turkish-Football. “Also, because there’s a second leg to play in Turin next week, for me, it’s important to carry the ball and try to psyche my teammates to make sure we get more goals.”

The strategy clearly paid dividends, as Galatasaray’s four-goal second-half blitz left the visitors shell-shocked. “I think that works, and everyone showed up,” the forward added. “I’m really happy about this performance, and it’s one of the best from us in the Champions League.”

Respect for the “Old Lady”

While the scoreline suggests a one-sided affair, the former Serie A champion remained humble regarding the quality of the opposition. Osimhen insisted that the margin of victory was a testament to Galatasaray’s excellence rather than a lack of quality from the Italians.

“We really did well and deserved the win, but that doesn’t take anything away from Juventus, who are a great side,” he concluded. “We also have to show up in Turin.”

A Defining Week Ahead

The Turkish giants now face a grueling travel schedule that will test their squad depth. Before flying to Italy for the decisive return leg next week, Galatasaray must first turn their attention back to domestic duties. They are set to travel to the Medaş Konya Büyükşehir Stadyumu in just three days to face Konyaspor, a match that will serve as a vital tune-up before the final showdown in Turin.

With Osimhen in peak form and the “psyche” of the squad at an all-time high, Galatasaray appears poised to turn their Istanbul dream into a European reality.