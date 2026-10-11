“We Want Victory Against Barcelona” — Yunus Akgün Sets Sights on Iconic European Night

Galatasaray winger Yunus Akgün has called on his teammates to deliver another memorable European night for the Cimbom faithful when they host Spanish giants FC Barcelona at RAMS Park in the UEFA Champions League.

Speaking to reporters following Galatasaray’s hard-fought 3-1 domestic comeback over Kasımpaşa, the Turkish international reflected on the squad’s resilience while immediately turning focus toward their blockbuster European matchday.

Praising 10-Man Character After Post-Break Return

Akgün began by commending the squad’s character after navigating a demanding return from the international break, where several key players coped with long-distance travel schedules before stepping onto the pitch:

“I really want to congratulate the team. Returning from the international break is never easy—we have teammates who made long flights and others who played four matches back-to-back. Starting this stretch with a victory was crucial for us. Showing that kind of big-team reaction after going down to ten men is what Galatasaray is all about.”

Targeting Historic European Success at RAMS Park

With attention shifting directly to their marquee Champions League test, Akgün expressed total confidence in Galatasaray’s ability to compete against top-tier European opposition on home turf:

“Now we have a massive match ahead of us, and we will prepare for it in the best possible way. Our ambitions in the Champions League are very high. These are the nights players live for, and the atmosphere at RAMS Park will be incredible. We have created historic nights here in the past, and hopefully, we will give our fans another one of those unforgettable victories against Barcelona.”

Under Okan Buruk’s guidance, Galatasaray aim to leverage their high-intensity pressing and electric home atmosphere to challenge La Liga’s champions and make a definitive statement in their European group campaign.